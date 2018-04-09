UIS baseball, softball firing on all cylinders

The University of Illinois Springfield baseball and softball teams are red hot.
UIS is No. 10 in the NCAA Division II baseball poll, has posted 19 straight wins and is first in the Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division.
The Prairie Stars’ record of 27-4 and 8-0 are the best in the conference. They’ve also won 27 out of their last 28 games.
UIS’ softball team received votes in last week’s national poll and have a strong shot at breaking into the Top 25 this week.
UIS is in first place in the 15-team GLVC standings with a 14-2 conference record. The Stars are 27-10 overall and are riding a seven-game win streak. They’ve won 14 of their last 15.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 8, 2018.
Read the entire article online.