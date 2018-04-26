UIS baseball team posts 29th straight win

Make that 29 straight wins for the University of Illinois Springfield baseball team.
The fifth-ranked Prairie Stars posted their 29th consecutive victory by beating Missouri S&T 17-4 Wednesday.
Down 3-1 in the second inning, UIS rallied in the third with a four-run inning. Ben Schanding’s two-run single put the Stars up 4-3 in the third. Schanding drove in three runs. Teammate Michael Rothmund contributed five RBIs and four hits.
UIS (37-4 overall, 16-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference) remained ranked No. 5 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II national poll released Wednesday.
The Stars moved up two spots to sixth place in this week’s Collegiate Baseball poll.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on April 26, 2018.
