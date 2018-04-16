Women's Softball: No. 25 UIS softball beats Rangers

Ali Haesele struck out 12 batters and allowed five hits in a 11-1 six inning win for No. 25 University of Illinois Springfield against Wisconsin-Parkside in a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader Sunday. She also hit 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Lakyn Wagoner was 3-for-4 with a RBI.
In the second game, UIS got past the Rangers 10-8.
Haesele was 3-for-5 with a RBI. Bree Derhake had three hits and three RBIs for the Prairie Stars.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 15, 2018.
