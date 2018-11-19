Men's Basketball: Harper sparks UIS to win

Chatham Glenwood High School graduate Cole Harper scored only two field goals but sank a layup with six minutes to go to put the University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team ahead for good in an 82-71 defeat of Arkansas Tech in the first game of the Fairfield Inn Classic Friday.
Harper’s basket jump-started a 7-0 UIS run.
Daniel Soetan added five points in the run, including a 3-pointer with just over four minutes remaining.
The Prairie Stars went 21-for-27 from the free throw line, including a 7-for-8 stretch to end the game, not allowing the Wonder Boys closer than four.
Fellow Glenwood graduate and transfer Peyton Allen led UIS with 22 points, going 11-for-13 from the free throw line. Lanphier graduate Aundrae Williams added 14 points.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 16, 2018.
Read the entire article online.