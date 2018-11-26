Monday, November 26, 2018

Men's Basketball: Aundrae Williams leads UIS victory

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team shot over 50 percent from the field to defeat MacMurray College at the TRAC Center on Saturday, 84-59.

Lanphier graduate Aundrae Williams led the all scorers with 17 points, shooting 7-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Williams also added four steals and two assists for UIS. 

Vince Walker added 13 points, shooting 3-for-6 from behind the 3-point line.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 24, 2018.

Read the entire article online.
