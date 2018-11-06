Women's Volleyball: UIS volleyball gets share of GLVC title

The University of Illinois Springfield earned a share of the Great Lakes Valley Conference title after rallying from two sets down to defeat Bellarmine Saturday in the regular-season finale.
UIS finished in a three-way tie with Lewis and Drury with a 15-3 mark in the GLVC.
The Prairie Stars trailed by five points late in the fourth set and fell behind 11-4 in the final set before coming back to win.
Taylor Bauer led UIS with 15 kills and Alli Splitt followed with 12. Tiffany Wentworth provided 39 assists and 15 digs and Alyssa Hasler tallied 11 blocks. Jailyn Borum led the Prairie Stars with 18 digs.
UIS advances to the GLVC Tournament, which will be held this week in East Peoria. The Prairie Stars’ 24-6 record is the best since moving into NCAA Division II competition.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 3, 2018.
