Women's Volleyball: Hasler named to all-region team

University of Illinois Springfield senior middle blocker Alyssa Hasler has been named to the All-Region Team by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
The 6-foot Hasler, who hails from South Bend, Indiana, is the first UIS player to earn NCAA first-team all-region honors.
Hasler is ranked second in Division II at 1.53 blocks per set, and she leads the nation with 170 total blocks. She is the Prairie Stars’ all-time leading blocker and has 15 solo blocks and 155 assisted blocks this season.
Hasler also is averaging 2.11 kills per set and his hitting .266 this season.
A two-time All-Great Lakes Valley First Team selection, she has more than 1,000 career kills.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 14, 2018.
Read the entire article online.