UIS students trick-or-treat for canned goods

Wednesday, University of Illinois Springfield students went trick-or-treating for canned goods.
A group of about 300 students went door-to-door to collect donations for the Central Illinois Food Bank.
Students said it's been a UIS tradition for around 10 years.
“A lot of people are very open to donating,” Leadership for Live Volunteer Ben Paoletti said. “We've gotten garbage bags full of canned goods. It's really exciting to see the smiles on the people's faces when they hear that we're doing this kind of thing and they often thank us and appreciate what we're doing."
UIS students collected a little over 18,000 pounds of food total.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on October 31, 2018.
