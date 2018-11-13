Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Women's Volleyball: UIS prepares for first NCAA DII Tournament game against Rockhurst

The University of Illinois Springfield Prairie Stars are in preparation mode for a rematch game that happens to be in their first ever NCAA DII tournament appearance.

Coaches and players are ready to show the Hawks that they are a better team than who they played back in September.

Head coach Trey Salinas said, "I think we've developed a little bit since then. I think we've been able to execute more game strategy down the stretch. That's been nice. Rockhurst is definitely a team that we wanted to have a rematch with. We're more excited than not."

This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on November 12, 2018.

Watch the story online.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,