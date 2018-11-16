UIS students eligible for additional $1.1 million in scholarships

Students at the University of Illinois Springfield will be eligible for more than $1 million in additional scholarship money starting next fall through a new state pilot program, the university announced Wednesday.
UIS was awarded $543,000 through the AIM HIGH grant, a pilot program designed to keep Illinois’ high-performing students in state for college.
Public universities around the state, pledged to match the state’s $25 million total contribution, bringing the new amount of financial aid available to UIS students up to nearly $1.1 million and up to $50 million for public university students across Illinois.
“The state is really trying to address the issue of sort of the brain-drain — for lack of a technical term — that the state is going through,” said Natalie Herring, UIS’ associate provost for enrollment management. “And so we want to do everything that we can to keep our young, bright scholars here in the state.”
“The AIM HIGH grant will give more students access to a high-quality UIS education,” UIS chancellor Susan Koch said in a statement. “We hope this additional financial support will keep more Illinois students living and working in Illinois and encourage them to come to UIS.”
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 14, 2018.
