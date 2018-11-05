Thumbs Up: To helping those in need

The editorial board of The State Journal-Register offers this week’s Thumbs Up to students at the University of Illinois Springfield who collected more than 18,000 pounds of food for those in need.
Instead of seeking treats on Halloween night, 262 UIS students went trick or treating for canned goods and other non-perishable food items. They collected 18,095 pounds of food, most of which will be donated to the Central Illinois Foodbank, according to a news release from UIS.
About 900 pounds will go to the campus UIS Cares Food Pantry, which assists students in need.
The students had previously canvassed the neighborhoods to inform residents of what they were doing, before returning Halloween night to collect items.
Thousands of area residents rely on the generosity of others in order to put food on their tables. The hunger of many of our neighbors should trouble all of us — and push us to do more than just worry about it.
We thank the UIS students for taking the time to collect food, and for all those who donated the items, for putting thoughts into action.
This opinion article appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 2, 2018.
