Women's Volleyball: UIS volleyball reaches NCAA tourney

The University of Illinois Springfield volleyball team will make its first trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
The Prairie Stars (25-7) picked up the No. 6 seed Sunday night in the Midwest Region and will play in the first round against No. 3 Rockhurst (30-6) at Drury University in Springfield, Mo.
Drury is the top seed and matches commence Thursday. Times are yet to be announced.
“We are excited about making our first appearance in the NCAA tournament,” said head coach Trey Salinas in a press release. “We had a nice five-set battle against Rockhurst at their place in the regular season. They have a very talented group of kids and we will be preparing appropriately for the tough matchup.”
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 11, 2018.
