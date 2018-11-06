UIS hosts the 41st Annual International Festival

The University of Illinois Springfield hosted the 41st Annual International Festival Friday evening.
The event featured games, cultural performances, and food from around the globe.
"Multiculturalism and immersing yourself in different culture and just experiencing something new is good for the soul, and good for the planet, and good for America," said Graduate Assistant Luke D'Elia.
According to UIS, over 400 international students are enrolled at the university from 32 countries.
This story aired on Fox Illinois on November 2, 2018.
Watch the story online.