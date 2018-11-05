UIS Bookstore moves locations on campus

Those visiting the campus of the University of Illinois Springfield will have to go to a slightly different location to buy their Prairie Stars swag.
The university’s bookstore reopened in the lower level of the Public Affairs Center in the space formerly occupied by the PAC Food Emporium.
The bookstore was previously located in Founders Hall.
According to UIS spokesman Derek Schnapp, Follett, the company that operates UIS’s bookstore (and more than 1,000 campus bookstores around the country), requested the move when the space opened up.
The space became available when university’s dining services relocated to the UIS Student Union, which opened in January.
Schnapp said the newly vacated space in Founders Hall will be converted to office space for the university’s Division of Student Affairs.
The university and Follett recently signed a new contract which will see the company continue to operate the campus bookstore through at least June 2028.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 2, 2018.
Read the article online.