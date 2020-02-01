Black History Month in Springfield opens with candlelight vigil

February marks Black History Month, a federally recognized celebration of African American history and culture.
Events are scheduled in the Springfield area especially at the University of Illinois Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College highlighting the observance that begins Saturday.
UIS
The theme of this year’s celebration is “We Are Deeply Rooted.”
UIS director of diversity and inclusion Justin Rose said the students had a significant say in forming the statement, which he said is meant to be a “simple, yet powerful” reminder that they “are the building blocks” of America.
“And so we thought to turn it on its head and call it what it is, that we are deeply rooted in every phase of America and that our presence matters,” Rose said.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 31, 2020.
Read the entire article online.