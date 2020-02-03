The University of Illinois Springfield opens the Sangamon Experience

The University of Illinois Springfield has held a grand opening for the Sangamon Experience.
The experience is a new on-campus exhibition which will tell the history of the Sangamon Region of central Illinois.
Chancellor Susan J. Koch was present at the ceremony as she welcomed about more than 300 people to the exhibit.
The exhibit was held on the lower level of the Public Affairs Center. The exhibition is a multifaceted initiative that includes space of about 5,300-square-foot. The exhibition includes multimedia and interactive exhibits, historical maps, and photographs and a small theater.
The exhibition will also include an interpretive text which was developed by teams of UIS students, faculty and community partners.
An anonymous, major gift to the University of Illinois Springfield helped made this possible.
This story appeared in the Chicago Morning Star on February 2, 2020.
Read the entire story online.