Women's Softball: Wagoner, Bryant lift UIS to sweep

Lakyn Wagoner belted a walk-off three-run home run in Game 1, and pitcher Addison Bryant threw a complete game in the nightcap as the University of Illinois Springfield softball team defeated Ferris State 7-6 and 8-2 in its season-opening games on Saturday.
Wagoner’s homer came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Carly Chovance and Bree Derhake both singled with two outs for UIS, leading to Wagoner’s heroics.
In addition to throwing a complete game, Bryant also homered for UIS in Game 2.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on Feb. 15, 2020.
