Men's Basketball: UIS men’s basketball tops former coach Bill Walker, Missouri S&T

University of Illinois Springfield senior guard Daniel Soetan recorded 33 points and sabotaged Missouri S&T coach Bill Walker’s return to the Recreation and Athletic Center in the Stars’ 87-74 Great Lakes Valley Conference men’s basketball victory on Thursday.
Walker previously coached at UIS before he was let go following the end of last season, going 59-80 over five seasons in blue and gold.
UIS, which won the fourth of its last seven games, shot 52.7 percent from the floor, spearheaded by Soetan. He went 10 of 16 from the floor and 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Matt Wendling chipped in 15 points with a couple of treys while Chase Robinson and Keymonta Johnson added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
UIS pulled ahead 23-13 midway through the first half and led comfortably ahead by double digits through most of the second half.
