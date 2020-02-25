Styx coming to Sangamon Auditorium

Classic rock band Styx will perform at Sangamon Auditorium this summer at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Styx draws from more than four decades of music, and the current incarnation of the band has performed together for more than a decade. They were the first group to have four triple-platinum albums in a row, “The Grand Illusion”, “Pieces of Eight”, “Cornerstone”, and “Paradise Theater”.
Styx last played in Springfield at the Illinois State Fair with Tesla in 2015.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on Feb/ 24. 2020.
Read the entire article online.