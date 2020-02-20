Innocence Project’s Hanlon named to governor’s task force

John Hanlon, the executive director of the University of Illinois Springfield’s Illinois Innocence Project, was one of 15 members named to the Governor’s Task Force on Forensic Science.
The task force was created by Gov. JB Pritzker in August. The group is tasked with analyzing the operations and oversight of critical Illinois State Police laboratories, ensuring they use the latest forensic technologies to solve crimes and protect the public, and make recommendations to the legislature and other stakeholders as forensic science continues to evolve.
UIS is one of just two higher education institutions represented on the task force.
“John Hanlon’s input on this task force will help to bolster the important work already being done by the Illinois Innocence Project,” UIS Chancellor Susan Koch said. “The project is an important part of UIS’s commitment to providing students with real-world experiences and to serving the public good.”
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly will chair the task force.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on Feb. 19, 2020.
Read the entire story online.