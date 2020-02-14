Women's Basketball: Stars rally past Missouri S&T

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to knock off Missouri S&T 83-76 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game on Thursday at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
UIS trailed by as much as 14 points in the second quarter and fell behind 40-29 at halftime.
UIS turned things around in the fourth quarter, outscoring Missouri S&T 35-20 in the period.
The Prairie Stars shot 10 of 14 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the final 10 minutes. Jasmine Sangster and Makenna Fee had 15 points apiece for UIS. Malea Jackson and Lauren Ladowski each had 12 points while Katelyn Rosner and Tehya Fortune added 10 apiece.
