Former UIS baseball player John Sechen signs with Rockies

One of the top players in University of Illinois Springfield baseball history has earned his shot at the professional level. John Sechen signed a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies organizations on Thursday.
Sechen was a member of the UIS baseball program from 2016-19, and was a three-time all-GLVC selection. He is the school’s career leader with 156 runs, a .485 on-base percentage, nine triples, 115 walks, 40 stolen bases, and 37 hit-by-pitches.
In 2018 and 2019, UIS won one GLVC regular season championship, advanced to two GLVC Tournaments, including being finalist in 2019, hosted two NCAA Regional Tournaments, and advanced to last year’s NCAA Division II Super Regional.
Sechen is the third Prairie Stars player to sign with a MLB affiliate over the last two years, including Andrew Dean being selected 18th in the 2019 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.
This story appeared on WICS Newschannel 20 on January 31, 2020.
Watch the story online.