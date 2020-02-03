Men's Basketball: Johnson lifts UIS past No. 22 Indy

Keymonta Johnson made two free throws with 7.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the University of Illinois Springfield’s men’s basketball team defeated its second straight NCAA Division II ranked opponent with an 89-86 win over Indianapolis in a Great Lakes Valley Conference mens basketball game on Saturday at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
On Thursday, UIS beat No. 8 Bellarmine 77-75 at TRAC. Indianapolis, ranked No. 22, led 86-85 when Johnson made his two free throws to give the Prairie Stars the lead.
The Greyhounds missed a shot on their following possession and Kaj Days grabbed the rebound and was fouled. His two free throws sealed the victory.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 1, 2020.
