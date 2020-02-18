Two UIS athletes earn GLVC player of the week awards

Daniel Soetan, a senior guard for the University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team, was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday.
The Prairie Stars won both games last week: an 87-74 win against former UIS coach Bill Walker and Missouri S&T on Feb. 13 and then an 82-79 win over Maryville on Saturday.
In those wins, Soetan averaged 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals and he shot 57.6 percent (19 of 33), knocked down 58.3 of his 3-point attempts (7 of 12) and was 88.2 percent of his free throws (15 for 17).
University of Illinois Springfield softball player Lakyn Wagoner was named Great Lakes Valley Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday for the second time in her career.
In the Prairie Stars’ first week of action, Wagoner went 7 for 13 with three doubles and a walk-off, three-run home run in the season-opening 7-6 win over Ferris State.
Her batting average through four games is .538, she has a 1.000 slugging percentage and knocked in 10 runs, scored four times and stole a pair of bases.
She also became the Prairie Stars’ career doubles leader on Sunday.
