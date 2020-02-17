Men's Basketball: Matt Wendling hits winner for UIS

Matt Wendling drilled a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation and the University of Illinois Springfield mens basketball team celebrated senior night with an 82-79 victory over Maryville on Saturday in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
Wendling’s game-winner was one of 15 3-pointers made by the Prairie Stars. UIS senior Daniel Soetan tied the game at 77-apiece when he converted a 3-point play with 1 minute 54 seconds left. That set up Wendling’s shot after Soetan grabbed an offensive rebound and UIS called a timeout on its last possession.
UIS concludes its home season with a game against Southern Indiana on Thursday.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on Feb. 15, 2020.
Read the entire article online.