Men's Soccer: UIS ranked sixth in Midwest Region

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s soccer team is ranked sixth in the NCAA Divison II Midwest Region.
It’s the first-ever appearance in the NCAA regional rankings for the Prairie Stars (7-4-3).
Ohio Valley University (13-2) is ranked No. 1, followed by No. 2 Southern Indiana (10-2-1) and No. 3 Saginaw Valley State (8-1-5).
UIS hosts Missouri-St. Louis at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by another home match against Truman State at noon Sunday.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on October 19, 2018.
