Friday, October 19, 2018

Women's Basketball: UIS No. 11 in GLVC preaseason poll

The University of Illinois Springfield was selected 11th in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Preseason Women’s Basketball Poll, which was announced by the conference on Wednesday.

UIS went 13-13 with a 7-11 GLVC record during the 2017-18 season. The Prairie Stars set program records for wins, conference wins and a program-best 10th-place finish in the GLVC.

Lewis barely edged Drury for first in the poll. The Flyers earned 175 points and seven first-place votes. Drury tallied 174 points and six first-place votes to land second place in the poll. The Panthers have captured the past two GLVC regular-season titles and the past two GLVC Tournament titles. Taking third in the preseason poll was Southern Indiana with 155 points and the final first-place vote.

The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on October 19, 2018.

Read the story online.
