UIS Names Director Of Economic Development And Innovation

A Springfield businessman has been named as the new director of Economic Development and Innovation at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Bruce Sommer is the co-founder of Innovate Springfield, which was recently acquired by UIS when it was named as the first hub of the state’s Discovery Partners Institute.
The university says he will lead the UIS effort to spur more business growth and development in Springfield.
This story aired on 970 WMAY on October 17, 2018.
