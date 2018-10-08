Women's Volleyball: Stars sweep McKendree

University of Illinois Springfield took control on the defensive side of the net to defeat McKendree in three sets.
Brianna Bush led the Prairie Stars with 10 digs, two blocks and five kills.
Alli Splitt added two blocks and nine kills for UIS. Jailyn Borum recorded 16 digs.
The victory was the 15th victory of the season and the Stars are now 9-1 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. It is the first time UIS has defeated McKendree in conference play.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 6, 2018.
