Men's Soccer: UIS clinches postseason men’s soccer berth

The University of Illinois Springfield scored twice in the first 12 minutes of the game and defeated University of Missouri-St. Louis 2-0 in a men’s soccer game at Kiwanis Stadium.
Mario Falsone scored both times for UIS. The first came 3 minutes into the game on an upfield pass from Harry Hiscock leading to a 1-on-1 breakaway. Daniel Kemp assisted on Falsone’s second goal, 9 minutes later.
UIS remains in second place in GLVC behind Southern Indiana. The Prairie Stars clinched a berth in the conference playoff for the second consecutive season.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 19, 2018.
