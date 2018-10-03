Tuesday was Wrongful Conviction Day. One of the places taking note was the quad on the University of Illinois Springfield campus.
“Sometimes there was evidence that should have been looked at that wasn’t,” says Lauren Myerscough-Mueller, a staff attorney with the UIS-based Illinois Innocence Project.
“Sometimes there’s evidence that was hidden that could have exonerated someone, but sometimes it’s very simple that there is DNA that can be tested. We have had a few exonerations based on DNA, and it’s kind of the gold standard in our kind of work.”
Black and blue flags formed a bullseye on the quad, the blue for Illinois exonerations (more than 200) and the black for those elsewhere in the U.S. (more than 2,000).
Myerscough-Mueller says the Illinois Innocence Project claims credit for eleven exonerations, with more attempts in the works.
This story was published online at WTAX News Radio on October 2, 2018.
