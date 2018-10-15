Women's Volleyball: Bush, UIS volleyball win 10th straight match

Brianna Bush had 16 kills, 10 digs, two assists and one ace to lead the University of Illinois Springfield volleyball team to a four-set win over Findlay (Ohio) at the Midwest Region Crossover on Saturday.
The Prairie Stars have won 10 matches in a row. That mark ties its longest winning streak since it moved from the NAIA level to NCAA Division II in 2009.
Taylor Bauer added 12 kills and Alyssa Hasler finished with 11 for the Prairie Stars.
UIS went 3-0 in the Midwest Region Crossover, one of just two teams to do so.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 13, 2018.
