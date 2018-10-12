UIS students gather to celebrate National Coming Out Day

Dozens of colleges students in Springfield shared their stories during National Coming Out Day.
One by one, UIS students shared their stories.
Many faced the challenge of revealing their true sexual identity to their father or mother.
"I came out when I was in eighth grade and she said that I was too young to know and that I'm probably not, so whatever. Then I came out to my father and he said that he hopes it's not true, but if it is, alright. And just kind of got up and walked away," Freshman student Cielo Delgado said.
They all stood behind one word Thursday, broadcast in bold across their shirts: Human.
"It's been two years since I came out and it hasn't gotten any easier. It doesn't really get easier, ever. But being here and doing it in front of all these people somehow makes it feel alright," Junior student Spencer Voyles said.
The story was reported by WICS-TV 20 on October 11, 2018.
Watch the full story online.