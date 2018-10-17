UIS series to discuss Frank Warren's 'PostSecret' project

The University of Illinois Springfield's Engaged Citizenship Common Experience Speaker Series is hosting Springfield High School alumnus Frank Warren to talk about his work, "PostSecret: Creating Community through Confessions."
Warren will give his discussion Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the UIS Student Union Ballroom.
Warren started his PostSecret project in 2004.
PostSecret invited strangers to anonymously reveal their secrets on a homemade postcard.
More than one million postcards were sent from around the world. Most were published in his book "PostSecret."
The story was reported by WAND-TV on October 17, 2018.
