Men's Baseball: Seven from UIS earn GLVC honors

Three University of Illinois Springfield players were honored on the Great Lakes Valley All-Conference Team on Wednesday, and four more made the second team.
Senior outfielder Trey Hannam, junior first baseman Michael Rothmund and junior shortstop Cole Taylor each made the first team.
Sophomore pitcher Adam Gregory, junior second baseman Myles Hann, junior pitcher Ethan Howard and senior outfielder Austin Muench were all named to the second team.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 10, 2017.
