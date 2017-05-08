University of Illinois at Springfield faculty ends strike

University of Illinois at Springfield administration and faculty have reached a tentative contract agreement, ending a dayslong strike that fell on the last week of spring classes, both sides announced late Sunday.
UIS United Faculty, which represents about 160 tenured and tenure-track professors, went on strike last Tuesday. Striking instructors did not teach classes or hold office hours during the walkout, though university and union officials could not say how many classes were affected.
The strike is over," UIS Chancellor Susan Koch and union President Lynn Fisher said in a joint statement. "We are so glad to be finishing this academic year on a strong note, with the largest-ever graduating class receiving their diplomas on May 13. As we move forward, we will continue working together to realize more of the aspirations of our students, faculty and all those who belong to our university family."
No details of the tentative contract were released.
The final agreement needs to be ratified by a union vote, which Fisher said will take place before the end of the semester Saturday.
This article appeared in the Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2017.
