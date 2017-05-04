Three UIS softball players earn GLVC honors

University of Illinois Springfield softball players Jaycee Craver, Amanda Gosbeth and Katie Wooldridge received All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors Wednesday.
Craver, a sophomore pitcher, and Gosbeth , a senior catcher/outfielder, were named to the second team.
Craver had a 2.95 earned run average and a 10-9 record in the regular season.
Gosbeth hit .350, had 29 RBIs and 13 stolen bases and is a James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award nominee.
Wooldridge, a junior third baseman, appeared on the third team. She hit a team-high .355.
This is the fourth time in program history UIS has had three players named to the all-GLVC team.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 3, 2017.
