Thursday, May 4, 2017

Three UIS softball players earn GLVC honors

University of Illinois Springfield softball players Jaycee Craver, Amanda Gosbeth and Katie Wooldridge received All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors Wednesday.

Craver, a sophomore pitcher, and Gosbeth , a senior catcher/outfielder, were named to the second team. Craver had a 2.95 earned run average and a 10-9 record in the regular season.

Gosbeth hit .350, had 29 RBIs and 13 stolen bases and is a James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award nominee. 

Wooldridge, a junior third baseman, appeared on the third team. She hit a team-high .355.

This is the fourth time in program history UIS has had three players named to the all-GLVC team.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 3, 2017.

