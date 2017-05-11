Men's Golf: Stars’ Supak shoots school-record 64 at regional

University of Illinois Springfield senior Talon Supak shot a school-record 8-under-par 64 Wednesday in the final round of the NCAA Division II Central/Midwest Regional and tied for fourth.
Supak recorded a three-day total of 13-under-par 203 at Awarri Dunes Golf Course.
Supak just missed returning to nationals for the second straight year. He was the third-highest individual player.
He put himself in the running with an unforgettable round that included two eagles and five birdies.
Supak, who started on No. 1, had eagles on the eighth and 12th holes. He had birdies on Nos. 1,7,9, 15 and 18.
Supak opened the 54-hole tournament with rounds of 69 and 70.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 10, 2017.
Read the entire article online.