Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Women's Softball: Stars seeded sixth in GLVC tourney

The University of Illinois Springfield is the No. 6 seed for the eight-team Great Lakes Valley Conference Softball Championship Tournament starting Thursday in East Peoria.

UIS opens the double-elimination, three-day tourney against third-seeded Missouri-St. Louis Thursday at noon at EastSide Centre.

The Prairie Stars opened GLVC regular-season play with a split against the then No. 17 Tritons. Missouri-St. Louis won the first game 4-3 in 10 innings.

UIS won the second game 6-1. UIS is in the tournament for the first time since going 1-2 at the 2015 tournament.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 1, 2017.

