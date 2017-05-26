UIS and ALPLM cut partnership on Lincoln Papers

The following statement was sent to Newschannel 20 by Chris Wills with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum:
"The Papers of Abraham Lincoln is an important part of ALPLM’s work, designed to promote a deeper understanding of the rich legacy of the 16th president. As we address numerous issues in completing the project, the ALPLM will not be renewing its agreement with the University of Illinois at Springfield. The agreement will expire by its own terms on June 30.
We thank UIS for its assistance in years past, and look forward to finding other ways to partner in the future.
Questions about the status of the UIS employees assigned to the Papers of Abraham Lincoln can only be answered by the university.
The ALPLM is actively taking steps to ensure the Papers fulfills its vital mission of finding, organizing and sharing the words that Abraham Lincoln wrote and read.
More details, including a staffing plan, will be announced soon."
The story was reported by WICS-TV 20 on May 26, 2017.
