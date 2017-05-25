Men's Baseball: A strong finish for college achievers

A three-year player for the University of Illinois Springfield, through May 23 junior first baseman Michael Rothmund led all of Division II with 24 home runs.
The Prairie Stars' male athlete of the year and a first-team pick in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, Rothmund hit .343 with a .789 slugging percentage (sixth in the nation) on 11 doubles, 4 triples and all those homers.
He scored 56 runs and drove in 68 others, ninth in Division II, and his 161 total bases tied for seventh best.
This article appeared in the Daily Herald on May 24, 2017.
Read the entire article online.