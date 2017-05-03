Men's Baseball: UIS baseball sets program record for wins

The University of Illinois Springfield set the single-season record for wins with an 11-5 victory over Saint Joseph’s in the second game of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader at Lenz Field Monday.
The win was the Prairie Stars’ 29th of the season, surpassing the 28 wins they had in the 2016 and 2014 campaigns. It also clinched a spot for UIS in the GLVC Baseball Championship Tournament.
Brayden Jensen was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts and two walks in eight innings.
UIS’ Cole Taylor was 4-for-5 with two doubles and had three RBIs. Michael Rothmund also drove in three runs for the Stars.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 1, 2017.
Read the entire article online.