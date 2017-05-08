UIS administrators, professors reach agreement; strike ends

Final exams will begin as scheduled at the University of Illinois Springfield on Monday after school administrators and the union that represents tenured and tenure-track professors reached a tentative agreement that will end the strike that kept instructors out of the classroom since Tuesday.
The deal was reached Sunday evening after three days of long bargaining sessions, including a meeting that went from 9 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
“This is a step forward in bridging the gap between faculty members and administration.”
Exact terms of the agreement won’t be released until the contract is ratified by the union, UIS spokesman Derek Schnapp said.
UIS’ commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday at the Prairie Capital Convention Center.
“We are so glad to be finishing this academic year on a strong note, with the largest-ever graduating class receiving their diplomas on May 13,” UIS Chancellor Susan Koch said in a statement. “As we move forward, we will continue working together to realize more of the aspirations of our students, faculty and all those who belong to our university family.”
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 7, 2017.
