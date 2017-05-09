Men's Baseball: UIS baseball splits doubleheader

James Battley had two hits, including a home run and two runs scored as the University of Illinois Springfield baseball team won the first game of a doubleheader over Indianapolis on Monday, 5-4.
Michael Rothmund also homered for UIS. Adam Gregory got the pitching win, throwing five innings while giving up four hits while striking out three.
Jensen Brayden pitched the final four innings to earn his second save.
UIS was shut out in the second game 2-0.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 8, 2017.
