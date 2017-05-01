Local college commencements feature sports, business, government leaders

Ed Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Memorial Health System, will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters from the University of Illinois Springfield, which will hold two commencement ceremonies on May 13, both at the Prairie Capital Convention Center.
The 12:30 p.m. ceremony is for students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences while the 5:30 p.m. ceremony is for students in the College of Business and Management, College of Education and Human Services and College of Public Affairs and Administration.
Curtis, who began his career as a registered nurse, has made Memorial Health System, which includes seven affiliates, “a premium health care destination,” according to the award.
Under Curtis’ leadership since 2008, the health system’s annual revenue has doubled to $1 billion.
Curtis currently chairs the Illinois Health and Hospital Association Board. He has served Springfield in volunteer leadership roles with several community organizations, including the Springfield Urban League, United Way of Central Illinois and Central Illinois Foodbank.
Kristi Barnwell, assistant professor of history, will serve as the grand marshal for both ceremonies.
The student speaker is Alexander William Camp, who will graduate with a master’s degree in public affairs reporting. He will address both graduations.
Both ceremonies will be webcast live at www.uis.edu/technology/uislive/.
