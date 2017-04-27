UIS students raise money for Hazel Dell school

Annette McCarthy of Auburn was tapping into her creative side Wednesday night during a special art fundraiser for Hazel Dell Elementary School.
The fundraiser, “Canvas with a Cause,” was organized by the 18 University of Illinois Springfield graduate students in the Social Justice and Advocacy class, which is part of the Human Development Counseling program. The students wanted to raise money for school supplies for Hazel Dell, and also shine a light on the inequities of public education funding for low-income schools.
Wednesday’s fundraiser was held at the Aqua Sports Club on Lake Springfield. The students raised about $700 to be used so Hazel Dell can buy school supplies such as notebooks, dry erase markers and an overhead projector.
Hazel Dell was singled out because its location at 850 West Lake Shore Drive is close to the UIS campus.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on April 27, 2017.
Read the full story online.