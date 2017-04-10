UIS demonstrates ruck march for Central Illinois Food Bank

Saturday, the Military and Veterans Club at the University of Illinois Springfield held a military inspired ruck march to bring more awareness to student veterans.
Participants were asked to carry their donations in backpacks as they would in the military, then take on the UIS Cross Country Course, before dropping off their donations at the end for the Central Illinois Food Bank.
The club has plans to hold more food ruck drives down the road and want to make it bigger and better each year.
