Men's Baseball: UIS baseball wins on walk-off

Cole Taylor hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning and the University of Illinois Springfield won 4-3 against Southern Indiana in a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader Saturday.
Southeast High School and Lincoln Land Community College graduate Mike Ringer was pitching for Southern Indiana when Taylor hit the home run.
Ringer took the loss after striking out two and walking one in 1 2/3 innings. He only gave up one hit and one run.
The Stars and Screaming Eagles split their doubleheader.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 1, 2017.
