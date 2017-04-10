Men's Baseball: Prairie Stars complete sweep of Lewis

The University of Illinois Springfield finished off its second four-game sweep of a Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) opponent this season, decking visiting Lewis University 7-2 and 9-4 in the home portion of the four-game series.
In game one, Myles Hann tripled in a pair of runs in the sixth to snap a 2-2 tie and Drew Harper soon followed with a three-run homer to give the Stars control. Adam Gregory improved his pitching record to 6-2 with a career-high nine strikeouts.
In game two, the Stars pounced in the first inning, with Trey Hannam doubling in the first run before Hann uncorked a three-run homer over center field. UIS led 6-0 before the Flyers could get on the board.
Braden Jenson improved to 4-0 with six solid innings of work for UIS in the second game.
