UIS child advocacy program, one of three in the country

The University of Illinois Springfield is now one of only three child advocacy programs in the country to earn approval from the national training center.
The Child Advocacy Studies Program began at UIS in 2015, but has quickly established itself as top contender in educating child protection professionals.
UIS said it's an important milestone for the program, but it also benefits the students.
“They know that they have completed a certificate that meets a national standard and I think that says something for our program that we have modeled our curriculum after a national program," said Betsy Goulet, professor and clinical assistant.
UIS uses a simulation lab and as well as a mock courtroom on campus to teach students how to help children-at-risk.
This story aired on FOX Illinois on April 11, 2017.
Watch the story online.